5 Gambling Games Football Fans Love

Playing gambling games such as slots is a great way to unwind and take a break, but do you find you keep going back to the same games over and over again? We all have our favourites, but perhaps it’s time to have a change from your favourite Immortal Romance Slot and check out something new. You’ll find plenty of gambling games such as slots and scratch cards that have a theme that means something to you. For football fans, why not discover some football themed gambling games? Here are five online gambling games that any football fan is sure to enjoy…

1. Football Mania Deluxe

Packed full of unique features, Football Mania Deluxe is a high quality football themed slot that is beautifully themed, perfect for any football fan. If you like frequent wins then this is definitely one you’re going to love. You’ll have the satisfaction of winning small amounts often which is so rewarding and you’ll be keen to have another spin. You’ve also got the chance to win big with some symbols paying out up to 500x your bet. You’ll feel part of the action when you play this one as the graphics and sounds put you right in the heart of the football stadium.

Look out for the football lottery symbol, this is a great one. Get three football lottery symbols on the three middle reels you can choose one of the lottery tickets and receive the prize hidden within which will be revealed when you click on it. With regular payouts and some thrilling bonuses, this game will keep you entertained for ages and if you love football it’s definitely worth a few spins just to experience the theme.

2. Shoot

Shoot is a Microgaming slot with 50 paylines over five reels. It features football legends from the 60s through 80s like Kevin Keegan, Franz Beckenbauer, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, George Best, Kenny Dalglish and Pele. The slot features three bonus games and a top prize of 619,000 coins.

3. Soccer Scratch

We all enjoy the thrill of a scratch card, and it’s made even more exciting when that card has a football theme. Scratch soccer offers just that. It’s easy to play, making it perfect if you only have few minutes spare and you can choose your own stake. The prizes are a multiplier of the stake you’re gambling with the top prize being an impressive 250 times your original stake! Simply use your mouse to ‘scratch’ away the silver, just like a real scratch card, and reveal the symbols underneath. Match three of the football themed symbols and you’ve won a prize.

4. Football Star

Football Star is a five-reel video slot with 243 different ways to win, with a top prize of 525,000 coins. It features a 10x multiplier and 25 free spins, along with Microgaming bonuses like Striking Wild, Stacked Wilds and Rolling Reels.

5. Football Carnival, Fans and Girls

For this entry are combined three football-themed slots that focus on other aspects of the game than the players on the field. Football Carnival combines images and game elements of two Brazilian loves: football and carnival. Football Fans focuses on the fans in the stand and includes a Grab a Beer feature. Football Girls features the sexy women of football, be they playing or cheering, and includes a Football Bonus and Bench Warmer feature.

Bonus: American Football Slots

This final entry is not the name of a particular gambling game but a category of games, those being online slots based on the theme of American Football rather than what Americans, at least, call “European Football” or “soccer”. Top American football slots include Gridiron Glory, Football Frenzy, Pigskin Payout, Field of Green and Fruit Bowl XXV.

And during halftime, you can always go back for a few rounds of Immortal Romance Slot.