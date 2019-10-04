Skip to main content

Alisson Becker resumes full training with Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has resumed full training, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since sustaining a calf injury in the first-half of the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City in August.

After almost two months on the sidelines, Alisson is closing in on a return to action. He is now participating fully in training at Melwood and could be in contention for selection for this weekend’s encounter with Leicester City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp would not fully commit to Alisson being available to face the Foxes, indicated a decision would have to be taken nearer to kick-off.

The German boss said: “With Alisson it’s still: maybe, maybe not.

“Yesterday he trained with the team [for the first time]. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good.

“We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that.”

Free signing Adrian has deputised admirably for Alisson in his absence. The Reds have a perfect record of seven wins from seven games in the league since the former West Ham United man came on for his debut after Alisson’s injury against Norwich.