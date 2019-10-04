Alisson Becker resumes full training with Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has resumed full training, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since sustaining a calf injury in the first-half of the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City in August.

After almost two months on the sidelines, Alisson is closing in on a return to action. He is now participating fully in training at Melwood and could be in contention for selection for this weekend’s encounter with Leicester City.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp would not fully commit to Alisson being available to face the Foxes, indicated a decision would have to be taken nearer to kick-off.

The German boss said: “With Alisson it’s still: maybe, maybe not.

“Yesterday he trained with the team [for the first time]. But if you know goalie sessions, they are often pretty more intense than the proper football sessions. He looked really good.

“We will see, I have to talk to different people before I make a decision about that.”

Free signing Adrian has deputised admirably for Alisson in his absence. The Reds have a perfect record of seven wins from seven games in the league since the former West Ham United man came on for his debut after Alisson’s injury against Norwich.