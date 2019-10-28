Arsenal defender reacts to 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace

Arsenal right-back Hector Hellerin has been posting on social media in the wake of yesterday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The Gunners took a two-goal lead inside the first 10 minutes at the Emirates Stadium through defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz. But the Eagles fought back with a goal either side of half-time to secure a point.

Unsurprisingly, not many Arsenal players wanted to be seen on social media after the game, but Bellerin – and unused substitute – offered his thoughts on Twitter.

He wrote: “We are all humans, we all have emotions, and sometimes it’s not easy dealing with them. It’s time to lift each other up, not to push each other away. We only win when we are together.”