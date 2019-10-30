Chelsea vs Man Utd – early team news

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this evening in their Carabao Cup fourth round tie. Here is the early team news.

Chelsea team news

Blues boss Frank Lampard has to decide whether to let Christian Pulisic maintain his momentum after his hat-trick heroics against Burnley or shuffle his pack.

Centre-backs Antonio Rudiger (groin) and Andreas Christensen (hamstring) and midfielders Ross Barkley (ankle), N’Golo Kante (groin) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Youngsters Reece James, Marc Guehi, Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen were all involved against Grimsby Town in the last round, so Lampard will have to decide whether to give any of them a shot against United.

Man Utd team news

United are still without midfielder Paul Pogba (ankle), who is ruled out until December.

Nemanja Matic (unknown), Luke Shaw (thigh), Tim Fosu-Mensah (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (hip), Diogo Dalot (groin) and Eric Bailly (knee) are also out.

Young left-back Brandon Williams will hope to make a first domestic start after impressing in the Europa League recently.

James Garner and Tahith Chong are among the other youngsters who will hope to be involved.