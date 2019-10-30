Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Man Utd lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie between Chelsea and Manchester United.
Chelsea team to play Man Utd
Jorginho captains the Blues tonight! ⓒ
Here's our #CHEMUN team in full… 👊 pic.twitter.com/oMTYGg1MFk
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 30, 2019
Youngsters Reece James, Marc Guehi and Billy Gilmour all start for Chelsea this evening.
Hat-trick hero Christian Pulisic, skipper for the night Jorginho, fellow midfielder Matteo Kovacic, centre-back Kurt Zouma and left-back Marcos Alonso all keep their places.
Goalkeeper Willy Caballero
Starting XI: Caballero, James, Guehi, Zouma, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi
Man Utd team to play Chelsea
Here's your #MUFC XI for tonight's #CarabaoCup clash…
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 30, 2019
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains seven of the players who started against Norwich City last time out.
Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, centre-back Marcos Rojo, left-back Brandon Williams and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard come into the starting XI.
They replace David de Gea, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira and Anthony Martial.
Starting XI: Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Rojo, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Lingard, McTominay, James, Rashford