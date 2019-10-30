Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool team to play Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes 11 changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

James Milner, Joe Gomez and Divock Origi, who came off the bench against Spurs, are all named in the starting lineup.

They are joined by Adam Lallana, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who were unused substitutes in the Tottenham match.

Summer signing Sepp van den Berg, aged 17, starts, as do fellow youngsters Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott and goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Neco Williams is handed a senior debut.

Starting XI: Kelleher, Williams, Gomez, Van den Berg, Milner, Lallana, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Origi, Brewster

Arsenal team to play Liverpool

Our team news for tonight's game at Anfield… @HectorBellerin captains the side

@MesutOzil1088 starts

@RobHolding95 partners @MustafiOfficial at the back

@LucasTorreira34 also named in starting XI #CarabaoCup — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 30, 2019

Arsenal boss Unai Emery makes 11 changes to the side that let a two-goal lead slip against Crystal Palace last weekened.

Right-back Hector Bellerin captains the team in the absence of skipper Granit Xhaka.

Out-of-favour Mesut Ozil starts, while youngsters Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are also named in Emery’s lineup.

Starting XI: Martínez; Bellerín, Holding, Mustafi, Kolasinac; Torreira, Willock; Maitland-Niles, Özil, Saka; Martinelli