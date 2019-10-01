Fantasy Cricket Tips

The game of cricket is wildly popular in England, Australia, and other countries. Fantasy cricket is its peculiar internet-based variation, and it is gaining followers quickly. A fusion of virtual and real-life game, it offers cricket fans an exciting opportunity to test their knowledge and monetize it.

With fantasy platforms, you can assemble your own team or top-notch players and gain scores depending on their real-life performance. For example, in fantasy cricket on stumped.app, you can pick a match, choose players, and rise in the leaderboard. When bets come into play, fantasy cricket allows fans to get real profit, although technically it is a game of skill.

Here are seven important tips that will boost your fantasy cricket performance.

1. Choose players wisely

You may adore certain players, but picking them for every single match is dubious. Make decisions logically. Humans are not automatons, and your favorite celebrity batter may be going through a rough patch or performing worse than usual after an injury. Keep track of the news and pick your squadmates accordingly.

Never rely on reputations blindly. For example, consider Freddie Flintoff, the hero of Ashes in 2005. His comeback from retirement in the latest Natwest T20 Blast contest was satisfactory, but far from spectacular. What he showed was simply incomparable with his previous astonishing results. Pick on form, not reputation.

2. Do your research

Success requires thorough preparation, so the need to do homework is obvious. Do not just pick the team and relax. You need to monitor the performance of each player on your squad.

Some fantasy cricket platforms make the process quicker by giving you the right links. You can type the name of the potential teammate and read about his background. Check the latest outings to draw accurate conclusions about every player’s current form.

3. Check your team every day

Do not be lazy. It is not enough to just pick the strongest players for your fantasy squad. Devote at least fifteen minutes per day to tracking of your player’s results. Keep tabs on how they are doing to ensure that your selections pay off.

Whenever you pick a match, make sure all the players on your team are actually involved in it. For instance, you could pick a player and later find out that he has been injured and is not going to play at all. Sticking with him would be a disappointing mistake only rookies can make. In case of the slightest doubt, go for someone else.

4. Sometimes, listen to your gut feeling

This may seem counterintuitive, as fantasy cricket is a so-called “game of skill”. However, your instincts can point in the right direction. This could sometimes work, but should not be followed as a general rule.

For example, you may notice that a player’s shape is seemingly deteriorating, which prompts other players to trade him immediately. However, he is still on your team, and you cannot force yourself to do the same due to a hunch. If the feeling is really strong, going with your gut may be worth it.

5. Do not ignore trading deadlines

In fantasy cricket, there is no sure way of knowing whether your squad will succeed. However, staying in the loop of recent rivalries is essential. For instance, you may discover that four teams are going to play in the qualifiers of the Champions League — Mumbai Indians, Lahore Lions, Northern Districts and the Southern Express. These teams will be competing for entry into the group stages between September 13 and 17. Therefore, if your squad includes somebody from the Perth Scorchers, you are simply wasting your precious space. Trade him while you can.

6. Pick only top-order batsmen

Go with batsmen in the top four. The others may look promising, but they are sure to get fewer opportunities in the game, regardless of their abilities. Batsmen from 1 to 4 will get more chances to bets, more runs, and positions. Picking them is the only right choice.

7. Consider non-so-popular wicket-takers

The only thing that gives you point here is wickets. If a player gets smashed but still manages to get a lot of wickets, he is still worth considering.