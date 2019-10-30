Injury-hit Arsenal man hints at start vs Liverpool

Arsenal defender Dinos Mavropanos has dropped a hint that he could make a first appearance of the season in this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Liverpool.

The Greek centre-back, aged 21, has endured an injury-savaged 12 months that has restricted him to just four first-team appearances since the start of last season.

But he shared a photo showing him in action on the training ground at London Colney in the build-up to this trip to Anfield.

The image was accompanied by the caption: “Work hard, stay positive and eventually you will be rewarded.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Mavropanos knew he was going to be rewarded with a place in Unai Emery’s team this evening.

The Gunners let a two-goal lead slip against Crystal Palace last time out. Centre-backs David Luiz and Sokratis were both on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw, but Emery might want to explore other options in the cup competition.