Liverpool drawn against Aston Villa in Carabao Cup quarter finals – but currently unable to play

Liverpool have been drawn against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup quarter finals, but are unable to fulfil the fixture as it stands.

After their dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal after a 10-goal thriller in their fourth round tie at Anfield last night, the Reds are scheduled to travel to Villa Park during the week commencing December 16 in the next round.

That clashes with their involvement in the Club World Cup, which begins in Qatar on December 18 and runs until December 21.

Organisers have indicated a willingness to accommodate Liverpool’s requirements so that they can play the game.

An EFL spokesman said: “The EFL is in discussions with Liverpool to identify an alternative date given the club’s participation in the Fifa Club World Cup competition.”

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has already suggested his side might forfeit the tie – either by giving Villa a bye to the semi-finals or allowing last night’s beaten opponents Arsenal to progress – if a suitable date cannot be found for the game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the win over the Gunners yesterday evening, the German boss said: “If they don’t find a proper date for us then we cannot play the next round and whoever is our opponent will go through – or Arsenal will play it.”

You can hear Klopp’s comments in the video below.

Liverpool face their would-be quarter final opponents Villa at Villa Park in a Premier League fixture this weekend.