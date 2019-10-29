Liverpool player working hard in training after losing his place in the team

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian says he is doing “work, work, work… and work!” on the training ground at Melwood as the Reds prepare to face Arsenal in their EFL Cup fourth round tie on Wednesday evening.

After an unexpectedly busy start to the season, the free signing has returned to the bench in recent weeks following Alisson Becker’s return to fitness after a calf injury.

The former West Ham United man will hope this week’s cup tie might see him return to the starting lineup.

After coming on for the injured Alisson in the Premier League opener against Norwich City, Adrian – signed late in the last transfer window as a replacement for Simon Mignolet – has clocked up 11 appearances in all competitions.

He shared a photo on Twitter showing him in action at the training pitch as he seeks a 12th outing for Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders host Unai Emery’s Gunners at Anfield tomorrow night.