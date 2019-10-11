Liverpool star reacts to Netherlands’ last-gasp win over Northern IrelandLi

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has been giving his thoughts on last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier between Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

Wijnaldum and his Dutch team-mates, which included Anfield club-mate Virgil van Dijk, needed injury time goals to secure victory in Rotterdam on Thursday evening.

Northern Ireland took the lead in the 75th minute through Josh Magennis. The hosts equalised when Memphis Depay scored five minutes later, then needed a 91st-minute goal from Luuk De Jong and a second goal from Depay in the 94th minute to secure a 3-1 win.

Writing on Twitter after the game, Wijnaldum, who played the full match, said: “YESS! What a team, always keep fighting! A big win and a good step towards @EURO2020 but there’s still a way to go.”