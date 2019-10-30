Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield this evening in their Carabao Cup fourth round tie. Here is the team news ahead of the game.

Liverpool team news

The Premier League leaders will be without Xherdan Shaqiri (calf), Joel Matip (knee) and Nathaniel Clyne (knee).

Star defender Virgil van Dijk ((thigh) and forward Mo Salah (ankle) are both injury doubts and unlikely to be risked.

Goalkeeper Adrian could return to the starting XI after losing his place to fit-again Alisson Becker in recent weeks.

Arsenal team news

Captain Granit Xhaka could be taken out of the firing line after swearing at supporters who jeered him during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, though the decision to omit him was reportedly taken before Sunday’s controversy.

Out-of-favour Mesut Ozil is set to start and could take the armband in Xhaka’s absence.

Injury-hit centre-back Dinos Mavropanos is in contention for a first appearance of the season.

Young midfielder Reiss Nelson (knee) is ruled out.