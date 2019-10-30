Liverpool’s Mo Salah unlikely to feature against Arsenal after pre-match tweet

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah appears to have ruled himself out of this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal after a tweet showing him out for a stroll ahead of the game.

The Egypt international sustained an ankle injury after scoring the winner against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and was always unlikely to be risked in tonight’s game.

But his presence on social media just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off and the inference that he has been enjoying a day off today would appear to confirm the expected team news.

It is very rare for a player involved in a game to be tweeting so close to kick-off.