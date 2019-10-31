Man Utd face Colchester United in Carabao Cup quarter finals

Manchester United have been drawn against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter finals

The Red Devils beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their fourth round tie last night to progress. A Marcus Rashford brace secured a 1-2 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

United will now face the lowest-ranked team left in the competition during the week commencing December 16.

League Two outfit Colchester beat Crawley Town 1-3 in their fourth round tie on Tuesday night, and had knocked Tottenham Hotspur out of the competition in the previous round.

The U’s are currently sitting in ninth place in the League Two table and are the only fourth-tier side in the quarter final draw.

The Red Devils will now hope to progress beyond the quarter finals of the League Cup for the first time since they won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17.

Carabao Cup quarter final draw

Oxford United v Manchester City

Manchester United v Colchester United

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Leicester City