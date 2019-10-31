Man Utd team-mates mock Marcus Rashford for having his name written on childhood football

Manchester United players have been poking fun at birthday boy Marcus Rashford for having his name emblazoned across a ball he played with as a youngster.

Team-mate Juan Mata marked the England international’s 22nd birthday by digging out a photo of a young Rashford standing with his football on which someone has written: “Marcus’s Ball.”

Mata remarked: “Love the Marcus’s ball.”

Happy birthday @MarcusRashford. Love the Marcus's ball 😂🙌 pic.twitter.com/X8lFowJpzZ — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) October 31, 2019

Forward Anthony Martial then chipped in by seeking to place an order for a Marcus ball.

Can i have one Marcus ball ? @MarcusRashford 😂😂 — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) October 31, 2019

Rashford jokingly rebuked Mata for going through the photos on his phone.