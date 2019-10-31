Neco Williams reacts to making his Liverpool debut against Arsenal
Liverpool’s thrilling win over Arsenal last night was memorable under any circumstances, but it will definitely live long in the memory of Neco Williams.
The 18-year-old full-back made his first-team debut for the Reds at Anfield in yesterday evening.
Williams, a Welsh youth international, started and played the full match against the Gunners, providing the assist for Divock Origi’s injury time goal, which tied the game at 5-5 and took the tie to penalties.
He has now taken to social media to give his thoughts on his big night.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “A dream come true to make my official @LFC debut last night, fans were unreal and stuck with us until the end. Happy to assist @DivockOrigi.”
Williams has been on the books at Anfield since 2009.
