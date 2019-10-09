Netherlands vs Northern Ireland Betting Prediction: EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Northern Ireland travel to Stadion Feijenoord on Thursday to face the Netherlands as they look go top of their Euro 2020 qualification group. If you’re keen on sports betting online, this prediction might be just the right choice for you.

Northern Ireland have beaten both Belarus and Estonia home and away so far in group C, but fell to a 2-0 defeat to Germany at Windsor Park last month.

The Netherlands are three points further back from the joint table toppers Germany and Northern Ireland, but have played one fewer game.

During the last round of fixtures, the Netherlands beat Germany 4-2 and Estonia 4-0 to put them back in contention to qualify after they lost early ground following a defeat to Germany.

Team News

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has named a strong squad for their matches against Northern Ireland and Belarus, with star men Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie De Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay all included.

Young winger Donyell Malen has again been named in the squad after scoring in the win over Germany, but Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper has been pulled out by his club following injury.

Malen has scored ten goals in nine Eredivisie appearances so far this season.

Northern Ireland have handed a first international call up to St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy with injuries to Rangers winger Jordan Jones and Hearts striker Conor Washington limiting manager Michael O’Neill’s options.

Defensive stalwart Gareth McAuley announced his retirement from international so there is also a call up for Hearts defender Michael Smith.

Norwich City defender Jamal Lewis had been forced to pull out due to a knee injury.

Match prediction

Northern Ireland have performed excellently during this Euro 2020 qualification campaign so far and have given themselves a chance of making a second European Championships in a row despite a tough draw.

Wins home and away against Estonia and Belarus have put them level at the top of the group, but as they found last time out, the top teams in the group present a different prospect.

Northern Ireland’s remaining three games are against the Netherlands home and away, and Germany away, so it is likely they will need a couple of shock results to make it through.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, now seem in a far better position to qualify having missed the last two major international tournaments.

Their 4-2 win over Germany was thrilling and it showcased some of the exciting young talent coming through that finally look set to replace players like Wesley Sneijder, Arjen Robben and Robin Van Persie as leaders within the national setup.

With Van Dijk and Matthijs De Ligt solid in defence and Donny Van De Beek, De Jong, Wijnaldum, Depay and Ryan Babel creating opportunities ahead of them, they might have the beating of Northern Ireland both home and away.

Northern Ireland could still prove a strong force at Windsor Park next month, but if you’re in the market for EURO 2020 betting, expect Die Oranje to run out 3-0 winners.