Paul Pogba out until December

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to be sidelined until December, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The France international is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, and has not featured for the Red Devils since the draw with Arsenal at the end of September.

Pogba was absent for yesterday’s 1-3 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road and, speaking after the game, Solskjaer revealed that the World Cup winner’s return is not imminent.

He said: ““I don’t think we’ll see him before December. He’ll be out for a while.

“He needs time to fully recover so I don’t think he will be back before maybe Sheffield United after the international break but probably December before you can see him.”

Having already missed the defeat to Newcastle United, the draw with Liverpool, the victory at Carrow Road and two Europa League group game, Pogba is now set to miss at least three more Premier League games, two further Europa League games, and Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.

Pogba, aged 26, initially sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw at Southampton at the end of August. Despite returning to action, he was unable to shake the injury off and is now set for another month out of action.