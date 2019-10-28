Photo: Christian Pulisic poses with matchball and man of the match award after starring vs Burnley

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic has shared a photo showing him hold his man of the match award and the matchball following his starring role in the win over Burnley.

The USA international posted an image showing him in the corridors of Turf Moor with his mementos of a match-winning display.

Pulsic, aged 21, has had a slow start to his career at Stamford Bridge, but announced his arrival to the Premier League with a perfect hat-trick in the 2-4 victory over the Clarets.

Writing on social media, he said he had “still got no words” for what had been a special day, and offered his thanks to his team-mates and fans.