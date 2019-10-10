Photo: Liverpool man heads to hometown for international break

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has taken the current international break as an opportunity to spend some time in his hometown.

The Spaniard took to social media to say that he is currently recharging his batteries as well.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Charging batteries at home.”

He may well need the time for rest and recuperation after a whirlwind start to life at Anfield.

Having joined the Reds on a free transfer in August to serve as understudy, Adrian was thrust into the spotlight when first-choice keeper Alisson Becker was injured in the season opener against Norwich City.