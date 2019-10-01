Spurs players look ahead to Bayern Munich clash
Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League group stage clash with Bayern Munich.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are hosting the German giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Last season’s beaten finalists are in need of a good result after being held by Olympiacos in their first game of the competition.
Here’s what the Spurs stars have had to say on Twitter ahead of their encounter with the Bundesliga champions.
Can’t wait for tomorrow!!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rpLsekaEiP
— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) September 30, 2019
When you hear the Champions League theme tune! Good to be back in European action tomorrow! #COYS pic.twitter.com/dvMbs5yszA
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) September 30, 2019
Big week ahead… We’re ready! ⚪️👍 Listos para afrontar esta semana con todo! #COYS #VamosSpurs #UCL #PL pic.twitter.com/0OLlv9GO5C
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) September 30, 2019
#UCL night at home! ⭐️@SpursOfficial v Bayern Munich
🏆 @ChampionsLeague
⏰ 20:00 🇬🇧 16:00 🇦🇷
🏟 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#COYS #VamosSpurs pic.twitter.com/WpJSjphf75
— Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) October 1, 2019
#UCL DAY 💫⚽ #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/NChODSwKJm
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 1, 2019