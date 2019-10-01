Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw at Man Utd

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Gunners fell behind late in the first-half to Scott McTominay’s strike, but got back on level terms when VAR awarded a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike that had been ruled out for offside.

In the wake of the match, Unai Emery’s players were generally satisfied to have left Manchester with a point after a poor game.

Here’s what they had to say.