Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to 1-1 draw at Man Utd
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
The Gunners fell behind late in the first-half to Scott McTominay’s strike, but got back on level terms when VAR awarded a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike that had been ruled out for offside.
In the wake of the match, Unai Emery’s players were generally satisfied to have left Manchester with a point after a poor game.
Here’s what they had to say.
To tell the truth was not a good game but we take the point
Great spirit and I’m sure this team will achieve what we want 💪🏽💪🏽 #coyg pic.twitter.com/NC59B5ICs8
— Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 30, 2019
Proud of the team for showing great spirit to come back 💪🏼 @Arsenal #Sokrati5 #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/89beZcm6jO
— Sokratis Papastathopoulos (@SokratisPapa5) October 1, 2019
Not what we came for… But one point at Old Trafford is not bad at all 👊🏻 We have to build on the performance in the second half 💪🏻 #COYG #MUNARS #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/46rpweJERv
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) September 30, 2019
Never an easy place to come so I think we can be proud of our performance this evening! Could have been more on another day…. Hope everyone gets home safe 🙌🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9yKvKbDR94
— Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) September 30, 2019