Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to dramatic defeat to Liverpool

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of their dramatic defeat to Liverpool in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

The Gunners led 1-3 and 2-4 at Anfield against a youthful Reds, but were eventually pegged back to 5-5.

They lost the tie on penalties after midfielder Dani Ceballos’ spot-kick was saved by Liverpool’s 20-year-old goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to give the Reds a 5-4 shootout victory.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their loss.

Crazy and incredible match. 🙈 Losing on penalties is always tough, but definitely some positive things to take away from Anfield Road tonight. Thanks for the away support! 🙏🏼❤ Focus on Wolverhampton now! ⚽ #M1Ö #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/vIQdoF4T8J — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 30, 2019