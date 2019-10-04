Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to Europa League win over Standard Liege
Arsenal eased to a 4-0 win over Belgian side Standard Liege in last night’s Europa League group game at the Emirates Stadium.
Two goals from summer signing Gabriel Martinelli, aged 18, and strikes from fellow youngster Joe Willock and fellow new arrival Dani Ceballos secured three points for the Gunners.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to the victory, which put them three points clear at the top of group F.
Here’s what the Gunners had to say about their win.
Such an honour to captain this club! ❤️ https://t.co/XfqOLJeu1L
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) October 3, 2019
Another solid performance from everyone
Clean sheet ✅
3 points ✅ pic.twitter.com/APqx1GXOKc
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) October 3, 2019
Boys were on fire today 🔥 Great performance and another clean sheet 👊🏼 #sm20 pic.twitter.com/iAhh3PAWdG
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 3, 2019
➕3️⃣ points!💪🏻 Good performance lads! 👊🏻 #UEL #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol https://t.co/WejjDZExwL
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 3, 2019