Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to win over Lille
Chelsea got their first Champions League points on the board with a 1-2 win over Lille in France last night.
The Blues took the lead through striker Tammy Abraham, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday.
Lille equalised through Victor Osimhen, but Willian volleyed home Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 77th-minute cross to secure the win for Frank Lampard’s side.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the game.
An amazing night! It's a great honor for me to complete 300 games in this fantastic club! And there was no better way to celebrate: 3 points + goal! Thanks to all the @ChelseaFC fans for the support and thanks to my teammates and all the Chelsea staff for helping me on this path! pic.twitter.com/eHxY4EGNCa
— Willian (@willianborges88) October 2, 2019
2️⃣2️⃣nd birthday celebrated with a win and a goal ⚽️ what a night! Hope you enjoyed that one chelsea family #CFC
— Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) October 2, 2019
Big win tonight, thanks for all the support from the travelling fans! #CFC pic.twitter.com/iDNFr9xZbx
— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) October 2, 2019
Champions league debut, 3 points and another assist⚽️ #CFC pic.twitter.com/dgoU0OmqL6
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 2, 2019
Great away win. We keep going! Come on blues!! @chelseafc @championsleague pic.twitter.com/8DWhQ1se7W
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) October 2, 2019
Important & deserved win. Let’s go for more! Thanks for your amazing support! #CFC #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/b6Vf48podl
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) October 2, 2019