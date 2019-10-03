Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to win over Lille

Chelsea got their first Champions League points on the board with a 1-2 win over Lille in France last night.

The Blues took the lead through striker Tammy Abraham, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday.

Lille equalised through Victor Osimhen, but Willian volleyed home Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 77th-minute cross to secure the win for Frank Lampard’s side.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the game.