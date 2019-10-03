Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to win over Lille

Chelsea got their first Champions League points on the board with a 1-2 win over Lille in France last night.

The Blues took the lead through striker Tammy Abraham, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday.

Lille equalised through Victor Osimhen, but Willian volleyed home Callum Hudson-Odoi’s 77th-minute cross to secure the win for Frank Lampard’s side.

Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about the match when they posted on social media after the game.

An amazing night! It's a great honor for me to complete 300 games in this fantastic club! And there was no better way to celebrate: 3 points + goal! Thanks to all the @ChelseaFC fans for the support and thanks to my teammates and all the Chelsea staff for helping me on this path! pic.twitter.com/eHxY4EGNCa — Willian (@willianborges88) October 2, 2019

2️⃣2️⃣nd birthday celebrated with a win and a goal ⚽️ what a night! Hope you enjoyed that one chelsea family #CFC — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) October 2, 2019