Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Spurs

Liverpool reinstated a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday afternoon.

The Reds came from behind to beat Spurs, with captain Jordan Henderson cancelling out Harry Kane’s first-minute opener, and Mo Salah’s penalty securing all three points.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on the game.

Here’s what they had to say.