Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Spurs
Liverpool reinstated a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield yesterday afternoon.
The Reds came from behind to beat Spurs, with captain Jordan Henderson cancelling out Harry Kane’s first-minute opener, and Mo Salah’s penalty securing all three points.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players have been posting on social media to give their thoughts on the game.
Here’s what they had to say.
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) October 28, 2019
Great win, guys. What a fight today. Let's keep going! #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/4PoJrCOeAc
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 27, 2019
This team never gives up. Big three points against a strong side, looking forward to the next couple of weeks! 💪😁 pic.twitter.com/gHx0dFkCFD
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) October 28, 2019
The run keeps going 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/W6GBF4XQUc
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) October 27, 2019
Enjoyed that today 🙌 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/fRKWWk06bF
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 27, 2019
YES! 🔥 We had to fight for em but the 3 points are staying at Anfield today! 💪🏾 #YNWA #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/3epEIh2LsZ
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 27, 2019
Not the best of starts today, but great performance to comeback & take the points 💪🏻🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/yWWmMZSpzg
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 27, 2019
It´s our fortress! 🔴💪🏻 https://t.co/hIIJGpUJwY
— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) October 27, 2019