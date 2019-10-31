Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Arsenal

A youthful Liverpool came from 1-3 and 2-4 down to beat Arsenal on penalties in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

The Reds fought back to secure a 5-5 draw on a dramatic night at Anfield, before going on to win the shootout.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, aged 20, saved Dani Ceballos’ penalty, before teenager Curtis Jones converted the winning spot-kick.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts and booking a place in the next round.

How to learn a lot about young players:

▪️Concede 5

▪️Have a penalty shootout at the Kop end

Some great performances last night – and some mistakes 🙈 🙋‍♂️ – but unbelievable attitude and heart from this team 🙌🏻🔝#crowdunrealasalways 🔈#YNWA pic.twitter.com/UZNLirUhbk — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 31, 2019

Don’t think anyone believe’s that just happened… Proud of the resilience we showed and to score my penalty in front of the kop! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5EEEUuin6Y — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) October 30, 2019

Really proud of the team tonight, especially the young boys and how we all kept going right until the end! Anfield atmosphere unbelievable as always! Hard not celebrate that one, but all respects to my former club #YNWA pic.twitter.com/VtT9mK0PoJ — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) October 30, 2019