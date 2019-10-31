Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Arsenal

By
-

A youthful Liverpool came from 1-3 and 2-4 down to beat Arsenal on penalties in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

The Reds fought back to secure a 5-5 draw on a dramatic night at Anfield, before going on to win the shootout.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, aged 20, saved Dani Ceballos’ penalty, before teenager Curtis Jones converted the winning spot-kick.

Here’s what the Liverpool players had to say about their efforts and booking a place in the next round.