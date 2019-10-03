Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Red Bull Salzburg

Liverpool secured the first points of their Champions League defence in dramatic circumstances.

The holders – beaten by Napoli in their first group game – raced into a 3-0 lead over Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

They were pegged back to 3-3 as the Austrian side mounted an impressive comeback, before Mo Salah struck the winner.

After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on a nervy night.

Here’s what they had to say.