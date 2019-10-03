Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to dramatic win over Red Bull Salzburg
Liverpool secured the first points of their Champions League defence in dramatic circumstances.
The holders – beaten by Napoli in their first group game – raced into a 3-0 lead over Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday evening.
They were pegged back to 3-3 as the Austrian side mounted an impressive comeback, before Mo Salah struck the winner.
After the final whistle, the Liverpool players took to social media to give their thoughts on a nervy night.
Here’s what they had to say.
Robbo can’t get an assist if he’s scoring #CleverTrent pic.twitter.com/jJLiiXy2nY
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) October 2, 2019
That was maybe a bit too exciting, but the team showed amazing character by pulling off the win in the end! The support was fantastic Anfield ❤️ #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/CRMJl6mLOu
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 2, 2019
A bit close for comfort but got the 3 points in the end! Delighted to get my first @ChampionsLeague goal ✅ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/8YUrr29Qxn
— Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) October 2, 2019