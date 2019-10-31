Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Marcus Rashford’s double gave Manchester United victory over Chelsea in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

The England international opened the scoring with a first-half penalty. Blues striker Michy Batshuayi equalised in the second-half, but Rashford’s stunning long-range free-kick booked United’s place in the fifth round.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to react to their win.

You can see what they had to say below.