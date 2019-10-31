Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea
Marcus Rashford’s double gave Manchester United victory over Chelsea in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge.
The England international opened the scoring with a first-half penalty. Blues striker Michy Batshuayi equalised in the second-half, but Rashford’s stunning long-range free-kick booked United’s place in the fifth round.
After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to react to their win.
You can see what they had to say below.
Into the QFs in style
Class from the boys and buzzing to score two on the bro’s birthday @dnmaysportsmgt pic.twitter.com/red2lJoBoG
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 30, 2019
Job done. On to the quarter finals ✅ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FodkdtFbr3
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 30, 2019
In the hat for the quarters – Big away win. Support was class. #MUFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Tp7PevEU6p
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 30, 2019
Sure I’ve seen that somewhere before… pic.twitter.com/BtD16wIJQJ
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 30, 2019
What a result! We keep believing and continue to fight for the badge! @MarcusRashford On to the next round❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PsgmFfiTOl
— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) October 30, 2019
Onto the quarter finals! Well done guys, well done @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/HVVRC9GAeO
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) October 30, 2019
Three out of three on the road. From Belgrade to Norwich to London, appreciate how far our fans travel for us, the noise was brilliant again tonight. Onto Bournemouth at the weekend pic.twitter.com/R5YXOwxwfE
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 30, 2019
Quarter-finals we coming #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bB7BtkMxaD
— Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) October 31, 2019