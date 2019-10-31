Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Chelsea

Marcus Rashford’s double gave Manchester United victory over Chelsea in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge.

The England international opened the scoring with a first-half penalty. Blues striker Michy Batshuayi equalised in the second-half, but Rashford’s stunning long-range free-kick booked United’s place in the fifth round.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to react to their win.

You can see what they had to say below.

Into the QFs in style Class from the boys and buzzing to score two on the bro’s birthday @dnmaysportsmgt pic.twitter.com/red2lJoBoG — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 30, 2019

Job done. On to the quarter finals ✅ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FodkdtFbr3 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) October 30, 2019

In the hat for the quarters – Big away win. Support was class. #MUFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Tp7PevEU6p — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 30, 2019

Sure I’ve seen that somewhere before… pic.twitter.com/BtD16wIJQJ — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) October 30, 2019

What a result! We keep believing and continue to fight for the badge! @MarcusRashford On to the next round❤️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PsgmFfiTOl — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) October 30, 2019

Onto the quarter finals! Well done guys, well done @MarcusRashford pic.twitter.com/HVVRC9GAeO — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) October 30, 2019