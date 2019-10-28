Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Norwich

Manchester United recorded a first Premier League away win since February by beating Norwich City at Carrow Road yesterday afternoon.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial saw the Red Devils secure three points and move up to seventh in the table.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to give their thoughts on their victory over the Canaries.

Goalscorer Rashford was among those to tweet about the game as he celebrated his 50th goal for United.

Here’s what he and his team-mates had to say.

Good three points and very proud to reach 50 goals for @ManUtd. Happy to tee up @AnthonyMartial too. Great to have you back bro pic.twitter.com/MfB3QXrbt8 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 27, 2019

Strong performance from everyone and another step in the right direction #AWB #MUFC pic.twitter.com/phMWQYSbi2 — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) October 27, 2019

Away win ✅

Prepare to go again Wednesday ❤️⚽️ #MUFC pic.twitter.com/0AyNNS5P7n — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 27, 2019