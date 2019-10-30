Video: Arsenal fans hurl abuse at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Footage has emerged showing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being abused by a group of the club’s supporters.
The video appears to come from Sunday evening, following the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.
Aubameyang, who is stopped at traffic lights in his car, is berated by bystanders. One fan can be heard complaining about spending “£2,000 a year to watch sh*t”.
The former Borussia Dortmund star has chipped in with some important goals this season, which makes him a strange target for the abuse.
I’m actually speechless
Preciana brown shouting abuse at @Aubameyang7 after the game on Sunday; “£2000 a year to watch shit? Fuck off”.
Weird she’s shouting it at the player that’s bailed us out on numerous occasions
Then it puts them off stopping for legit fans pic.twitter.com/VFDnjmL42Z
