Video: Chelsea youngsters report for England duty

Chelsea’s young England internationals have reported for duty for the upcoming games.

The Three Lions face Czech Republic and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifiers this month.

The Blues have four players in Gareth Southgate’s squad, with defender Fikayo Tomori earning a first call-up to join club-mates Ross Barkley, Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham in the squad.

You can see Tomori and Abraham reporting for duty, and more highlights from the England meet-up in the video footage below.