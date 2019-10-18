Video: England star Declan Rice caught in car clamping prank by West Ham team-mate Mark Noble

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has found himself on the wrong end of a car clamping prank led by captain Mark Noble and club sponsors Betway.

England international Rice was recording a FIFA 20 interview with team-mate Ryan Fredericks at a studio in Hackney, east London.

Once Rice had parked at the studio and was inside with Fredericks, the shenanigans in the car park got underway.

Fake warning signs were put up to warn of the need for a parking permit and Rice’s car was clamped.

When he returns to his motor to find he has been clamped, the midfielder finds himself encountering an officious parking warden – an actor who is being told what to say by Noble – who turns out to be a West Ham fan and is keen for an autograph from his disgruntled hero.

Noble is tucked up in a van with blacked out windows that is parked nearby.

You can see how the awkward situation plays out in the video below.