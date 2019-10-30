Video: Granit Xhaka devastated, says Unai Emery

Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka is devastated by his clash with the club’s supporters, according to coach Unai Emery.

The Switzerland international responded angrily after being jeered by the Emirates Stadium crowd when he was substituted during last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Emery said he had not received – nor had he asked for – an apology from his skipper, who he claimed was very upset about the episode.

You can see Emery’s press conference comments on the Xhaka situation in the video below.