Video: Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (5-4 on penalties) – goals and highlights

Liverpool beat Arsenal on penalties after a 10-goal thriller at Anfield in last night’s Carabao Cup fourth round.

An experimental Reds side came from behind to take the match to spot-kicks.

After taking the lead through Shkodran Mustafi’s own goal, the Reds found themselves 1-3 and later 2-4 down.

Divock Origi’s stoppage time goal secured a 5-5 draw at the end of normal time.

Young keeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos’ penalty to pave the way for teenager Curtis Jones to win the tie for the hosts.

You can see all the goals and highlights from last night’s game in the video below.