Video: Liverpool training ahead of Red Bull Salzburg clash

Liverpool are training at their Melwood base as they prepare to face Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield in tomorrow’s Champions League group game.

The holders are seeking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat at Napoli in their opening group game and assert some of their imperious domestic form in Europe.

Manager Jurgen Klopp led his players out of the dressing room to start the session a short time ago.

You can see the Reds in action on the training pitch in the video below.