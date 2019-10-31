Video: Man Utd loanee Chris Smalling scores first Roma goal

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling scored his first goal for loan club Roma last night.

The England international, aged 29, scored the second goal in a 0-4 away win at Udinese in Serie A.

Smalling fired in from close range when the ball broke for him at the backpost following a corner.

It was his sixth Serie A game and seventh game for Roma in all competitions since arriving at Stadio Olimpico on loan during the summer transfer window.

You can see Smalling’s first Roma goal in the video below.