Video spoofs Liverpool’s relaxed build-up to Arsenal game

Sitting at the top of the Premier League table, Liverpool have every reason to be relaxed in the build-up to this evening’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal… but probably not quite as relaxed as this video would have you believe.

The Reds had an indoor session at Melwood yesterday as they prepare to host the Gunners at Anfield.

This video shows members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad playing a bit of basketball, having a stretch and pontificating as they ramp up the intensity to do battle with the mighty Gunners.