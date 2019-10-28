Most football fans would agree that one of the most ridiculous questions ever to be asked in the history of the sporting game, would be “will Manchester United get relegated?”, but with the current situation of the club, is it actually that ridiculous? Online bookmakers are actually taking bets on Manchester United to get relegated from the Premier League and seeing a high volume of customers actually betting on the outcome! Websites like maxfreebets.co.uk are seeing a number of users thinking this may be the case.

Manchester United are one of the most valuable football teams in the world and have built a global fan base, being one of the most supported teams in countries all over the globe. They have done this through decades and decades of success. Their trophy cabinet, if anything is flooded with trophies and awards that they have picked up. With their treble win in 1999 being one of the most fond memories of lifelong united fans, and then also consistently winning the premier league year after year, overtaking Liverpool on league titles, it has really made Manchester United the team to support and the team everyone wants to talk about, but are we now talking about them for the wrong reasons?

Since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United have never been the same. There is no manager out there who compares to Sir Alex and he was the best manager in football, leaving the next United managers with some boots to fill. The club have seen too many managers come and go over the last few years, starting with David Moyes, then Louis Van Gaal, then Jose Mourinho and now they have the current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solksjaer has not had the start he would have dreamed of, in fact, could it be any worse? United have had their worst start to a premier league season in over 30 years. This is something that all united fans will despise and not be happy with. United have played a total of 10 games so far, only winning 3 of those games. They have also drawn 4 and lost 3. Before the weekends action, they were sitting 2 points ahead of relegation after drawing at home 1-1 to Arsenal. Then after a convincing 3-1 away win at Norwich, they have managed to shoot up to 7th place. However, with the overall performances of the season, and also the squad that United have, is it actually too much to suggest that relegation may be on the cards?

It is of course too early to say this far into the season, however, the odds are against United, they have more chance of getting relegated than they do winning the league. United seem to be dropping points far too easily, against lower skilled opposition too. Teams that they have lost against so far this season include Crystal Palace at home, Newcastle, who currently sit 17th, and also West Ham, who are 10th. These are teams that you would expect United to be beating week in week out, especially when some of them are having their own issues with performances.

None of the teams that United have lost against would be considered a top side in the league, which then makes you wonder how United will perform against bigger and better opposition. It is clear to see that the squad they have is no way near capable of winning the league. With the losses potentially racking up, and also the draws they keep having, United could be in big danger, their form suggests that they could possibly be relegated.

There have been some convincing results this season, which has made us all think that maybe United aren’t so bad after all. There was the 4-0 win at home to Chelsea, then the 3-1 win at Norwich where United performed excellently and then also the draw at home to Liverpool, who are a team that are possibly most likely to actually win the league this year.

With every loss and possibly draw that United get, it creates more and more bad press and more speculation over the future of Ole at the club. Already there is a bit of a divide between fans, some thinking that we cannot afford to sack another manager and start the rebuilding process at United over and over again and then also some thinking that he has no experience and is no way near capable of getting Man United back to where they should be.

Ole has already stated that the rebuilding process will not happen overnight, this is something that takes years and years, there is a complete restructure, which means that players are being sold, who are not worthy of wearing the United shirt, some new ones are being introduced, but only players who actually want to play for the badge, and then there is of course being a lot of youth being brought into the squad, who can only improve through experience, which again can be a lengthy process. Therefore, it is hard from a fan point of view, who are impatient and want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible, but realise that the process to do that can take years.

Manchester United are years behind their rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. At this moment in time, it is clear to see that not many big players want to play for a club that are performing so poorly and are not in the UEFA Champions League. The best way for United to move forward is to improve the mood of the dressing room, get the players training hard and also be clinical in front of goal.

So, the overall question is, are Manchester United going to get relegated? Our answer is, no, they will not get relegated. United may be in that sort of position due to how early it is in the season, but with around 28 games left in the league, surely Man U will pick up enough points to stay in the league. If anything, we expect them to pick up enough points to stay in the top half of the table, possibly reaching those Europe positions.