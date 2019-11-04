4 former Manchester United men still in the media spotlight

For many people involved in football at the highest level the sport can provide them with a lucrative career for life.

Some players move into coaching or management, while others turn to television or radio punditry when they hang up their boots.

A great example of this is Manchester United, with many people connected to the club remaining in the public eye long after they have left Old Trafford.

Read on as we look at four former United men who are still in the media spotlight.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Ferguson is the most successful manager in the club’s history and he continues to attract media attention despite retiring back in 2013.

He still attends United’s games whenever possible and also spends plenty of time watching the other passion in his life – horse racing.

The 77-year-old was recently interviewed by ITV after a horse he part-owns, Give Me A Copper, won a big race at Wincanton.

Ferguson will probably be checking out Cheltenham betting offers after that success, and he will no doubt be in attendance when the Festival comes around.

Gary Neville

Neville was never shy of voicing his opinions as a player and it is no surprise to see him now forging out a successful career as a pundit.

He is firmly established as part of the Sky Sports team, sharing his views on the big talking points throughout the season.

Neville is also part of the ownership group at Salford FC, playing a vital off-field role as the club has climbed into the Football League.

A failed stint as head coach at Valencia didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for the game and he looks set to remain in the spotlight for many years to come.

David Beckham

Beckham hogged the media limelight during his playing career and he has continued in the same vein since hanging up his boots. Whether it’s news related to Man Utd or his forays in fashion and business, he remains an iconic figure who has transcended sport.

He still rakes in millions of dollars every year from his various business enterprises and corporate sponsorship deals.

Beckham is also the driving force behind Inter Miami CF, a new Major League soccer franchise that is due to begin playing in 2020.

Much like the rest of his career, it would be a major surprise if Beckham didn’t make a huge success of his latest venture.

Roy Keane

Regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League era, Keane has remained in football since retiring from playing.

He has had spells in both management and coaching, but it is work as a pundit where he has enjoyed the most success.

His no-nonsense style makes him a divisive figure, although it is fair to say he is great to watch no matter which side of the fence you are on.

Keane is in great demand on the punditry circuit and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.