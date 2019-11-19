Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Heung-min Son start as Brazil face South Korea

There is an array of Premier League talent on display as Brazil face South Korea in a friendly this afternoon.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho are both named in the Brazil starting lineup for today’s game in Abu Dhabi.

They are joined in the team by Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and Everton forward Richarlison.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz will hope to get off the bench to win his first cap for the Selecao, while club-mate Wesley, Chelsea winger Willian and Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino are also among the substitutes.

Away from the Premier League, Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo is another substitute and could make his second senior appearance for Brazil if called upon.

South Korea are captained by Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-min Son.

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Éder Militão, Renan Lodi; Fabinho, Arthur, Lucas Paquetá; Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison

South Korea XI: Cho; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung, Ju; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo