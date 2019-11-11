Andy Robertson trolls Trent Alexander-Arnold after overtaking him in the assists chart

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has been having a laugh at the expense of team-mate and assist rival Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Scottish left-back’s cross for Mohamed Salah’s goal against Manchester City yesterday was his fourth assist of the Premier League season. That’s one more than the three Alexander-Arnold has mustered from the opposite flank.

Robertson took to Twitter to make sure everyone was aware of this face.

Sharing a gif showing him suddenly breaking into a huge grin, he wrote: “Realising you have more assists than @trentaa98.”

But there was fighting talk from England international Alexander-Arnold, who is not conceding just yet.

Realising you have more assists than @trentaa98 pic.twitter.com/hz9FF2xMPh — Andrew Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) November 11, 2019