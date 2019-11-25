Skip to main content

Arsenal fans fear midfielder is set for transfer after visiting another club

By
-

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was in Italy yesterday to watch his former club Sampdoria in action.

The Uruguay international shared a photo showing him sitting in the stands watching Samp’s 2-1 win over Udinese yesterday.

He tweeted: “It’s always a pleasure to see you again.”

Several Arsenal fans took Torreira’s pleasure at visiting his old side as evidence that he would welcome a transfer back to the Italian side.

He received several replies urging him to be patient until coach Unai Emery is sacked. Torreira is not a regular starter under the Spaniard.