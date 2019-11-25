Arsenal fans fear midfielder is set for transfer after visiting another club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was in Italy yesterday to watch his former club Sampdoria in action.

The Uruguay international shared a photo showing him sitting in the stands watching Samp’s 2-1 win over Udinese yesterday.

He tweeted: “It’s always a pleasure to see you again.”

Several Arsenal fans took Torreira’s pleasure at visiting his old side as evidence that he would welcome a transfer back to the Italian side.

He received several replies urging him to be patient until coach Unai Emery is sacked. Torreira is not a regular starter under the Spaniard.

Please don’t go, Emery will be sacked soon November 25, 2019

Just stay calm Lucas unai will be gone soon and Freddie will play you in your natural position — john Kelly (@JkgoonerJohn) November 25, 2019

Don't Worry Lucas, Unai Emery will be sacked and Freddie will play you as pure DM along with Guendo. You guys are gonna rock. Don't leave Arsenal hermano. — Arsenal Kanni (@ArsenalKanni) November 25, 2019

Man don't let emery chase you out, the fans love you and want to see you play to your strengths. Just be patient 🙏 — JoshAFC (@josh_afc) November 25, 2019

Don’t leave ☹️ — BoyWonder (@_BoyWonderFC) November 25, 2019