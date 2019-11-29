Arsenal player reacts to Unai Emery’s sacking

Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez has taken to social media to give his reaction to the sacking of head coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners confirmed Emery had left the club earlier this morning.

Backup keeper Martinez posted on Twitter to say thank you to the Spaniard and goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia. He said he was sorry he and the other players had let the coaching staff down.

Martinez also said it was the players’ fault for “not performing the right way”.