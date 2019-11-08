Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos out of Leicester game

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has been ruled out of this weekend’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

The Spanish star, who is on-loan from Real Madrid, suffered a hamstring injury to his left leg during the Europa League draw with Vitoria.

Ceballos was forced off in the 54th-minute of Wednesday’s game in Portugal, and was replaced by Matteo Guendouzi.

Arsenal are yet to determine the full extent of the problem, but have confirmed that Ceballos will be unavailable for Saturday’s trip to the King Power Stadium.

The upcoming international break will give Ceballos time to recover, but if he has sustained a tear he could still be sidelined when the Gunners return to action against Southampton on November 23.

Guendouzi, Joe Willock and Lucas Torreira are all in contention for midfield places, but Ceballos’ injury could lead to Granit Xhaka – recently stripped of the captaincy – being brought back into Granit Xhaka’s plans.