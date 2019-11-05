Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney left out of Scotland squad

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney has been left out of the Scotland squad to face Cyprus and Kazakhstan in this month’s Euro 2020 qualification games.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke says the decision to omit Tierney for the games was made at the Gunners’ request.

The full-back was signed from Celtic for £25m in the summer transfer window. At the time of his arrival, he was still recovering from double hernia surgery.

Tierney, aged 22, has been restricted to six appearances – of which only two were in the Premier League – for his new club.

Arsenal advised Clarke that he is unavailable for selection to an ongoing problem.

Speaking at a press conference today, he said: “Kieran has an ongoing issue that Arsenal are keen to address in the next international break.

“It’s a little bit frustrating. It’s obviously frustrating for Kieran as well, but we’ve got good cover in that position.”

He said Arsenal would have to answer questions about the nature of the problem.

Tierney has 12 caps for Scotland and has captained his national team. But he has not played at all for his country this year due to his injury-hit 2019.