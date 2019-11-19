Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira reacts to Argentina vs Uruguay

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has taken to social media to give his thoughts on Uruguay’s 2-2 draw with Argentina.

The Gunners star played the full 90 minutes in Tel Aviv as his national team came close to recording a win over their neighbours. Lionel Messi’s injury time equaliser meant the game ended level.

But the match seemingly left Torreira feeling upbeat heading towards the start of World Cup qualification next March.

Writing on Twitter after the game, he said: “We close the year with a great game from the whole team. Super clasico. 2 🇦🇷 – 🇺🇾 2 Now to think about the next objectives. Soon: qualifiers.”