Chelsea man succeeds in relentless pursuit to get team-mate to follow him on Twitter
Christian Pulisic’s excellent recent run of form has not just announced his arrival to the Premier League.
The USA international’s five Premier League goals in his last three games also drew team-mate Michy Batshuayi’s attention to the fact that Pulisic wasn’t following him on Twitter.
That prompted the Belgian striker to start a public pursuit of Pulisic, who was previously his team-mate during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, to get him to follow back on the social media platform.
Batshuayi eventually got his way…
Follow back 😢
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 9, 2019
Update : my guy didn’t even flinch 🙄 https://t.co/QEP8vGI6tB
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 9, 2019
😍 @cpulisic_10 idolo pic.twitter.com/CYXtVp4VdY
— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) November 10, 2019