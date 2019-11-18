Chelsea star mocks team-mate for wearing his shirt

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been poking fun at Belgium team-mate Dedryck Boyata, who was forced to do Batshuayi’s shirt in competitive action.

Former Manchester City and Celtic defender Boyata – now at Hertha Berlin – inadvertently donned Batshuayi’s number 23 shirt in the first-half of Belgium’s win over Russia.

Boyata changed into his own number 4 jersey at half-time, with Batshuayi later coming on as a substitute in his own number 23 shirt.

The Blues striker joked: “Happy to have realized this kid’s dream yesterday.”