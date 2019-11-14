Chelsea starlets set to start in youngest England team for 60 years

Chelsea youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount are set to start in what England manager Gareth Southgate will be the national team’s youngest ever lineup.

Southgate has predicted that his starting XI for this evening’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro will be younger than the team that started the Nations League win over Spain in October 2018, with an average age of just over 23.

He said: “The line-up against Spain [in October 2018] was one of the youngest for decades and I think we are going to be even younger than that.

“That obviously has some weaknesses, but it has some enormous strengths as well in terms of the enthusiasm, energy, motivation. And I think it’s a team that will excite people.”

Forward Hudson-Odoi, aged 19, could start in attack, though he faces competition from Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who is also 19 years-old.

Attacking midfielder Mason Mount, aged 20, looks certain to be in Southgate’s team tonight.

Defender Fikayo Tomori, aged 21, would also bring down the average age if he makes his debut, but Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Manchester City’s John Stones are expected to get the nod in central defence.

Striker Tammy Abraham, aged 22, is also in Southgate’s squad. But Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is expected to lead the line.